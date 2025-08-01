Blue Jays Activate Newly Acquired Players, Place Star Outfielder on Injured List
The Toronto Blue Jays are set to host the Kansas City Royals in their first series since the trade deadline, and the team has recently made numerous roster moves.
It ended up being a chaotic trade deadline around baseball, and the Blue Jays were one of the teams that improved a bit.
Overall, they might not have added one of the big names that were rumored, but they did trade for an appealing high-upside pitcher in Shane Bieber, who is working his way back from Tommy John surgery. Furthermore, they also traded for Ty France and Louis Varland.
While Bieber is still rehabbing, both France and Varland are going to be on the active roster, and Toronto also had to make a laundry list of other moves.
George Springer heading to the concussion list is certainly not ideal, considering the strong year that he has had so far. However, they will be getting Daulton Varsho off the IL.
With the Blue Jays currently residing in first place in the AL East, the team is going to want to continue to perform like they have for the last couple of months. This is a team that has now emerged as one of the best in the entire AL and could be a real threat.
While some of the deadline moves weren’t overly flashy, Bieber is a true wild card move that could either pay a ton of dividends or not help the team at all.
Hopefully, the team can get Springer back quickly and get to 100 percent for the stretch run.
