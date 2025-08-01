Blue Jays Provide Encouraging Update Regarding Rehab of Two Former All-Star Pitchers
As the Toronto Blue Jays get set to start up play in August against the Kansas City Royals, they have some encouraging news on the injury front.
With the trade deadline passing, it is back to focusing on winning with a couple of new faces on the team. The Blue Jays are in first place in the American League East, and they hope that a couple of their new additions will help them keep it that way.
One of the most notable players that the team traded for was Cleveland Guardians pitcher and former AL Cy Young award winner, Shane Bieber.
Even though Bieber has yet to pitch this year, he has the potential to help Toronto down the stretch. Before the trade, he was rehabbing in the minors, and he will be continuing to do so with the Blue Jays now.
With Bieber set to throw on Sunday, he is getting closer and closer to returning to the Majors for the first time since the very beginning of 2024.
Furthermore, while the team will be excited to get him back, former All-Star Alex Manoah is also rehabbing from Tommy John and nearing his return.
Starting pitching was a need for Toronto to improve at the trade deadline, and the addition of Bieber might be the answer. Furthermore, the potential return of Manoah could also have a positive impact on the pitching staff.
Hopefully, both continue to rehab well, and perhaps they will be in the Majors sometime in August.
