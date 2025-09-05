Blue Jays Injured Slugger Could Provide Team With Power Boost Down the Stretch
The Toronto Blue Jays had massive expectations for Anthony Santander coming into the 2025 MLB regular season.
An All-Star in 2024 with their American League East rivals, the Baltimore Orioles, the Blue Jays poached him away in free agency. Coming off a campaign in which he had a career-high 44 home runs and 102 RBI, he was expected to add some much-needed power to the middle of the lineup. A home run threat of that proportion should be able to provide a lot of protection for their star first baseman, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Unfortunately, nothing has gone according to plan up to this point. Santander’s tenure with the franchise has been disastrous, already being labeled a massive bust. It is hard to argue against that, given the production, or lack thereof, he has provided to this point.
He has a .179/.273/.304 slash line with an OPS+ of 59. Only six home runs and five doubles have been hit through 50 games played and 209 plate appearances. This is the first time since 2021 that his OPS+ isn’t in triple digits, falling woefully short of expectations.
To make matters worse, he landed on the injured list with a shoulder injury. He hasn’t played since May 29, but he is working diligently to get back on the field. His rehab has been a lengthy process, but a return to game action is on the horizon.
Anthony Santander Moving Closer To Return to Blue Jays
As shared by Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, Santander is tentatively expected to begin a rehab assignment on Tuesday with Triple-A Buffalo. He has been ramping up his activity and is with the team currently in New York as they prepare for a three-game series against the New York Yankees. More work was being done to get his right-handed swing up to speed, to where his left-handed swing was at.
If Santander is actually able to get back into the mix at the Major League level, it would be a huge boost for the team. A switch-hitter, he could be a weapon off the bench for manager John Schneider regardless of how opponents operate their bullpen, creating an advantage late in games. Of course, he would have to earn a spot by producing.
Toronto isn’t in first place in the AL East by accident. They are receiving incredible production from players up and down the roster. Some of whom have stepped up in Santander’s absence and have earned the right to continue being in the lineup.
If he can showcase some of the production he has provided over the last three years, there is a use for him in the Blue Jays lineup. Should he continue to struggle as he did out of the gate this year, he likely won’t be considered for a spot on the playoff roster.