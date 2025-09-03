Blue Jays Slugger Moving Closer to Big League Return With Rehab Assignment Near
The Toronto Blue Jays have been hit hard by some injury news recently that will impact the team heading down the stretch.
Not getting relief pitcher Yimi Garcia back in the mix is a huge blow. He will be sidelined for the remainder of the season, having to undergo a procedure on his elbow. With the bullpen reeling, his loss is a significant one.
Manager John Schneider has his hands full figuring things out with the bullpen. Some insiders are unsure whether a fix is possible based on the current group he has to work with. He has a few weeks before the playoffs begin to figure things out and find a combination that works.
If the bullpen cannot get on track, it puts more pressure on the offense to continue scoring runs at a high clip. The lineup has done well and could be receiving some help in the near future. A positive update was provided on injured slugger Anthony Santander on Wednesday.
Anthony Santander Moving Closer To Return to Blue Jays
As shared by Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet, a rehab assignment could start soon for the veteran. Before that begins, he will ramp things up with the Blue Jays, traveling to New York so he can get some more reps when building up his right-handed swing. If all goes well in that regard, his assignment could start with Triple-A Buffalo next Tuesday.
The hope is that he will be ready to swing from both sides of the plate by the time Buffalo starts their series next week against Rochester. His right-handed swing has lagged behind his left-handed swing in terms of rehab. Zwelling added that Santander will need about five rehab games before he is ready to return to Toronto.
It will be interesting to see how things unfold once he is healthy and back in the mix. George Springer has assumed the role as the team’s designated hitter and is performing at an incredibly high level. Nathan Lukes, Myles Straw, Addison Barger and David Schneider are handling the corner outfield spots with Daulton Varsho in center when healthy.
Where does Santander fit into that mix? Only time will tell, but it is a good problem for Schneider to figure out. A manager would rather have too many productive players to fill a lineup than not enough. If he can rediscover the power stroke that led to Toronto signing him in the first place, he can help this team win games.