Blue Jays 'Intrigue' MLB Insider Eager to See Team's Performance in Playoffs
The Toronto Blue Jays have been one of the biggest surprises in baseball this season, blowing away preseason expectations.
Entering play on Aug. 22, they had a 74-54 record. That was good for first place in the American League East, 4.5 games ahead of the New York Yankees and five games ahead of the Boston Red Sox. Only the Detroit Tigers, at 76-53, had a better record than the Blue Jays in the league.
There are a lot of reasons to be excited about this team moving forward. Their lineup is loaded with All-Star caliber players, headlined by first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and shortstop Bo Bichette. Veteran outfielder George Springer has been resurgent this year and has the championship experience the rest of the roster lacks, outside of Max Scherzer.
What has helped Toronto get to this level has been contributions from unheralded players. The versatile Addison Barger has taken his game to another level in 2025 after a 2024 rookie season that wasn’t impactful. He and Ernie Clement have solidified things at third base for the franchise.
On the mound, excellent contributions have been provided by relief pitchers who aren’t household names. Yariel Rodriguez, Mason Fluharty, Brendon Little and Braydon Fisher have all been excellent. Workhorses, Little currently leads the AL with 60 appearances thus far in 2025.
Ken Rosenthal Still Wants To See More From Blue Jays
More help is on the way, too. Shane Bieber is making his highly anticipated return to the Big Leagues on Friday against the Miami Marlins. He hasn’t pitched since last April, when he suffered an elbow injury with the Cleveland Guardians and had to undergo Tommy John surgery. If he recaptures the form he has shown previously, the Blue Jays have a bona fide ace on their hands.
Toronto is making the most of what is on the roster. But, they haven’t quite convinced everyone that they are legitimate contenders yet. During a recent appearance on Foul Territory, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal shared his opinion on the franchise. While intrigued, he wants to see more.
"I'm intrigued by this team in general and what they're going to be,” Rosenthal said, impressed by what has been achieved thus far but noting they need to show they can handle the bright lights of October.
The MLB insider likely isn’t alone with that sentiment. Succeeding on the field in August is one thing. Can it be replicated in the pressure cooker that is the MLB playoffs? Only time will tell, but no one is going to be counting this Blue Jays team off.