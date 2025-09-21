Blue Jays Lead in AL East Shrinks Again with Seven Games Remaining
Just a couple of days ago the buzz was about the Toronto Blue Jays clinching a playoff berth. Entering Sunday’s action, they haven't even done that yet. Worse, their lead in the American League East Division shrunk on Saturday.
On Saturday the Blue Jays (89-66) had two scenarios to clinch a postseason berth. The easiest was to beat Kansas City and then get a loss from one of three teams. Well, Toronto got the loss early in the day from Detroit. But the Blue Jays couldn't claim the win they needed over the Royals to clinch a playoff berth.
This time, the Blue Jays didn't get blown out as they did on Friday night. But, by losing 2-1 to Kansas City, Toronto put its celebration of a playoff berth on hold and allowed the New York Yankees to get a little bit closer in the race to win the American League East, which has massive implications if the race gets much closer.
Toronto Blue Jays Magic Number
Going into Saturday’s game the magic number to clinch the AL East title was five. That included the Blue Jays’ tiebreaker over the Yankees due to the season series. The magic number is a combination of Blue Jays wins in Yankees losses. While Toronto lost in Kansas City, the Yankees beat the Orioles, keeping Toronto's magic number on ice and closing to within two games of the division lead.
The Blue Jays are still in line to be the No. 1 seed in the American League playoffs, but they have a new pursuer. The Seattle Mariners have gotten red hot, have a two-game lead in the American League West and are now three games behind the Blue Jays for the top playoff seed. The Tigers are four games back.
The Blue Jays are seeking to win their first division title since 2015. Since that division title they've been to the postseason four other times, but always as a wild card team. The Blue Jays reached the ALCS again in 2016 but fell to Cleveland.
Toronto has a team good enough to duplicate what their 1992 and 1993 teams did, which was win the World Series. That 1993 season was the last time the Blue Jays played in the Fall Classic.
Toronto Blue Jays Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch AL East: 6 (five with tiebreaker)
Toronto Blue Jays Games Remaining: 7
Toronto Blue Jays Remaining Schedule: Sept. 21, at Kansas City; Sept. 23-25 vs. Boston; Sept. 26-28, vs. Tampa Bay.
AL East Division Race (after Sept. 20)
Toronto Blue Jays: 89-66 (lead division)
New York Yankees: 87-68 (2.0 games behind)
Boston Red Sox: 85-70 (4.0 games behind)
New York Yankees Remaining Schedule (7 games): Sept. 21, at Baltimore; Sept. 23-25 vs. Chicago White Sox; Sept. 26-28, vs. Baltimore.
Boston Red Sox Remaining Schedule (7 games): Sept. 21, at Tampa Bay; Sept. 23-25 at Toronto; Sept. 26-28, vs. Detroit.