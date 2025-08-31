Blue Jays Magic Number Stalls After Loss, Yankees Victory over White Sox
The Toronto Blue Jays are having a special season, but there is still an opportunity for the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox to derail it.
The Blue Jays have the lead in the American League East division, but both the Yankees and the Red Sox are nipping at their heels. With the season preparing to hit September and the stretch run, the Blue Jays can’t get too comfortable, especially after losing to the Milwaukee Brewers, 4-1. Combined with the Yankees’ win over the Chicago White Sox, the Blue Jays are only two games ahead of the Bronx Bombers.
But the loss didn’t impact Toronto’s magic number to clinch the AL East. It only held it steady for now.
Blue Jays Magic Number to Clinch AL East
The Toronto Blue Jays have a magic number of 25 going into Sunday's action. That magic number is a combination of their victories and Yankees losses to clinch the AL East title.
The Blue Jays are seeking to win their first division title since 2015, when they won 93 games and reached the American League Championship Series. Since that division title they've been to the postseason four other times, but always as a wild card team. The Blue Jays reached the ALCS again in 2016 but fell to Cleveland.
Toronto has a team good enough to duplicate what their 1992 and 1993 teams did, which was win the World Series. That 1993 season was the last time the Blue Jays played in the Fall Classic. Along with leading the AL East, Toronto has a chance to finish with the best record in the American League, which would give them home field advantage throughout the playoffs leading up to the World Series.
The Yankees and the Red Sox still have a chance to upend Toronto’s quest for a division title. In fact, both teams face head-to-head matchups with the Blue Jays in September. The Yankees will host Toronto next weekend, while the Blue Jays get Boston at home in their next to last series of the regular season.
The final month is a healthy diet of AL East opponents for Toronto, as it also faces Baltimore in a four-game series at home and Tampa Bay twice in the final four series of the season. Division play will be a huge determinant in how the Blue Jays finish the season.
Toronto Blue Jays Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch AL East: 25
Toronto Blue Jays Games Remaining: 26
Toronto Blue Jays Remaining Schedule: Aug. 31: vs. Milwaukee; Sept. 1-3, at Cincinnati; Sept. 5-7, at New York Yankees; Sept. 9-11, vs. Houston; Sept. 12-14, vs. Baltimore; Sept. 15-18, at Tampa Bay; Sept. 19-21, at Kansas City; Sept. 23-25 vs. Boston; Sept. 26-28, vs. Tampa Bay.
AL East Division Race (after Aug. 30)
Toronto Blue Jays: 78-58 (lead division)
New York Yankees: 76-60 (2.0 games behind)
Boston Red Sox: 75-62 (3.5 games behind)
New York Yankees Remaining Schedule (26 games): Aug. 31: at Chicago White Sox; Sept. 2, 4, at Houston; Sept. 5-7, vs. Toronto; Sept. 9-11, vs. Detroit; Sept. 12-14, at Boston; Sept. 15-17, at Minnesota; Sept. 18-21, at Baltimore; Sept. 23-25 vs. Chicago White Sox; Sept. 26-28, vs. Baltimore.
Boston Red Sox Remaining Schedule (25 games): Aug. 31: vs. Pittsburgh; Sept. 1-3, vs. Cleveland; Sept. 5-7, at Arizona; Sept. 8-10, at Athletics; Sept. 12-14, vs. New York Yankees; Sept. 16-18, vs. Athletics; Sept. 19-21, at Tampa Bay; Sept. 23-25 at Toronto; Sept. 26-28, vs. Detroit.