Blue Jays Legendary Outfielder Kevin Pillar Announces Retirement From Baseball
A former Toronto Blue Jays star has announced his retirement from Major League Baseball.
Announced by the man himself during an appearance on "Foul Territory," seven-year Blue Jays veteran Kevin Pillar is officially retiring from the sport.
Pillar was with Toronto from 2013-2019 until they traded him at the start of the 2019 campaign to the San Francisco Giants. Since leaving the Blue Jays, he has bounced around to nine different organizations and last played this season with the Texas Rangers before being designated for assignment after 20 big league games.
One of the best defensive outfielders in baseball at the height of his powers, Pillar's most productive years came with Toronto.
In those seven seasons, which saw him suit up for the Blue Jays in 695 games, he slashed .260/.297/.396 with 55 home runs and 231 RBI alongside 69 steals and nearly 1,000 total bases collected.
Though he was never exactly an offensive force, Pillar was sensational defensively in whatever position he was asked to play in the outfield. And will be remembered fondly for his knack to make insane plays out there.
While with Toronto, Pillar helped lead the Blue Jays to an American League East title in 2016 and back-to-back ALCS appearances in 2015 and 2016.
It's no coincidence that those two years just so happen to be the most productive of his career.
As Toronto says goodbye to one of their fan favorites from the previous era of Blue Jays baseball, Pillar will be wished well by the city and really the entire country of Canada and baseball world.
