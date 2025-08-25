Blue Jays Make Adjustments To Their Pitching Staff Prior To Monday's Game
The Toronto Blue Jays begin a three game set against the Minnesota Twins on Monday and will look to extend their five-game lead in the American League East. The Blue Jays have been one of the best teams in baseball in the second half, going 21-14 since the break.
They have one of the best offenses and are tied for the fourth-best OPS+ by a team this season. The starting pitching has been rock solid all year, but the bullpen is where Toronto has struggled.
One of their biggest moves in the offseason was bringing in closer Jeff Hoffman, who was coming off of a career year. Although the right-hander leads the team in saves with 28, his 4.17 ERA has led him to being barely above league average. The three-year, $33 million contract he signed is not looking good at the moment.
On top of that, the trade for Seranthony Dominguez hasn't worked out, with the righty allowing five earned runs in 9.2 innings pitched. Toronto has been changing up the bullpen all season long and have done it once again on Monday, announcing left-hander Justin Bruihl has been recalled from Triple-A as they optioned right hander Paxton Schultz.
Bruihl To Get Another Shot After Up and Down Start To Season
Justin Bruihl's 2025 has not been a steady one.
The 28-year-old signed a minor league deal with Toronto and managed to reach the big leagues again, but not for a sustained period of time. This promotion will mark the fourth different stint he has had in the majors since being called up on June 17. In 11 games, the left-hander has thrown 8.1 innings and allowed six earned runs while striking out 11 but walking six. In that short time, his bWAR has come out to minus-0.3.
That being said, Bruihl has been lights out in Triple-A. In 36.1 innings, he has recorded 45 strikeouts with an ERA of 2.97 and two saves. In his latest stint during the month of August, he allowed four hits and no runs in six innings of work.
Now, Bruihl will get another chance to prove himself. If he can translate some of that dominance to the majors, it would be a huge boost to the Blue Jays bullpen as they head down the stretch. He was above average by ERA+ standards at the beginning of his career, so he needs to find that version of himself to rack up innings for a struggling bullpen.
The corresponding move was to option rookie reliever Schultz back to Triple-A. The right-hander showed some flashes in his 13 big league games. In 24.2 innings, he struck out 28 batters to the tune of a 4.38 ERA and an even better 4.05 FIP.
Schultz showed he has the stuff to strikeout big league hitters, but for now Toronto will opt for the veteran left-hander as they try to hold their lead on the division.