Blue Jays Make Shocking Corresponding Move After Activating Alek Manoah
The Toronto Blue Jays got back in the winner's circle on Thursday with a win over the Houston Astros.
That secured them a series victory over another American League contender, something that only helps them in their playoff race as they try to close out the regular season on a high note with an AL East division title to their name for the first time in 11 years.
But it was after the finale on Thursday where some notable news was revealed, with the team announcing that they have officially activated right-handed pitcher Alek Manoah off the 60-day injured list and have optioned him to Triple-A Buffalo, with the corresponding move being designating Orelvis Martinez for assignment.
For those who remember, Martinez was a highly regarded prospect coming up the ranks over the last few years. Signed as an international free agent in 2018, the $3.5 million signing bonus he received was the second-highest figure given to an international free agent in team history behind what current superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. received. That put a ton of attention on what the infielder might become.
Early on, it looked like Martinez was going to live up to that and then some. He bashed 28 home runs in his second year of professional baseball across the Single-A and High-A levels in 2021. That was followed up with a 30-homer campaign the following season and another 28-blast effort in 2023.
That earned him some major attention in the prospect world, with him debuting at 12th in Toronto's pipeline in 2019 before being ranked inside the top 10 from 2020-24 and peaking at No. 2 twice in 2022 and 2024.
Despite that, Martinez only appeared in one MLB game for the Blue Jays, with that coming in 2024. His high strikeout rate and low batting average has held him back in some ways, but he also has shown his ability to produce prolific power numbers, even when he's struggled in Triple-A this year.
Now, he'll either return to the organization if he clears waivers or he'll have an opportunity to start fresh elsewhere if another team claims him, which could help the 23-year-old get a clean runway to playing in the bigs.
Can Alek Manoah Play Role for Blue Jays This Year?
The activation of Manoah is an interesting one. He had a meteoric rise to start his major league career, posting a 3.22 ERA across 20 starts in 2021 to finish eighth in AL Rookie of the Year voting. That was followed up with an All-Star selection and a 2.24 ERA across 31 starts the following season that earned him a third-place finish in the AL Cy Young race.
But 2023 was disastrous, with him owning a 6.36 ERA through his first 13 starts of the campaign. That caused Toronto to send him all the way down to the Florida Complex League. He was later recalled to the MLB roster, but following more struggles, he was demoted to Triple-A Buffalo in a move he didn't like. That caused him to not report and he told the team he wouldn't pitch again in 2023.
Drama surrounded both the pitcher and team going forward regarding whether or not he had an injury. But it seemed like that was all put behind everyone the following year when he returned to the MLB. However, he suffered a UCL injury and had to undergo season-ending surgery, something he has been working his way back from.
All of that is to say it's hard to know exactly how Manoah factors into the team's plans coming down the stretch as they have their sights set on winning the division and making a deep run in the playoffs. During his rehab assignment, he found his stride at Triple-A, posting a 3.09 ERA. While his command is still an issue with 12 walks in 23 1/3 innings pitched, that still is a good sign.
Still, it seems unlikely that Manoah will pitch for the Blue Jays this season, even as they look for answers in their bullpen.