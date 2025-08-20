Blue Jays Make Shocking Move With Bullpen To Clear Path for Shane Bieber Return
The Toronto Blue Jays recently announced that veteran starting pitcher Shane Bieber would be making his highly anticipated return to the Major Leagues later this week.
He is set to make his debut with the team on Friday, taking the mound against the Miami Marlins. It will be the first time he steps on a Big League mound since April 2, 2024. After that, the Cleveland Guardians placed him on the injured list as he suffered an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery.
Bieber has been rehabbing ever since that point. By all accounts, things have gone incredibly well in the minor leagues. He capped off his rehab assignment with a stellar performance, throwing seven shutout innings with four strikeouts.
A former American League Cy Young Award winner, he could make a major impact for the franchise down the stretch. He is a bona fide ace and capable of anchoring a rotation when healthy. The Blue Jays are certainly hoping that he can get back on track and pick up right where he left off. In his only two outings in 2024, he threw 12 shutout frames.
Alas, to make room for Bieber, some other moves had to be made. For at least one time through the rotation, Eric Lauer is going to be in the bullpen. It wasn’t an easy decision to make because of how well Lauer has been performing.
Blue Jays Make Excruciating Decision Demoting Braydon Fisher
But it was a move that had to be made to help keep the rotation on schedule. A six-man rotation could be used by manager John Schneider for the next time through the rotation. And, Lauer isn’t the only player who has to go through a major change with Bieber returning.
At least he is staying on the Major League roster. The same cannot be said about standout rookie relief pitcher Braydon Fisher. As shared by Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, the right-handed hurler is being optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. The move was made preemptively to clear a roster spot for Bieber.
Making roster moves when so many players are performing well is not an easy decision. Fisher’s demotion certainly isn’t an indictment against him based on his level of play. He has been the most productive rookie for the Blue Jays this season.
Across 40 appearances and 38.1 innings, he has an impressive 3.05 ERA with 49 strikeouts. He has also produced 0.8 bWAR, a 139 ERA+ and 2.67 FIP. His performance certainly didn’t warrant a demotion, but someone had to be sent down to Triple-A to accommodate the debut of Bieber.
If the need arises for another arm to be added to the bullpen, Fisher should be the first one in line.