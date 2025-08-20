Blue Jays Shockingly Move Red-Hot Pitcher to Bullpen Ahead of Marlins Series
As the Toronto Blue Jays get set for their weekend series against the Miami Marlins, they have made some surprising decisions regarding their starting rotation.
The Blue Jays have been playing some excellent baseball of late and are looking to build on what has been a very successful second half of the season. As the team finishes their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, all eyes will be on the team for Friday’s matchup against the Marlins.
At the trade deadline, Toronto was able to acquire former American League Cy Young award winner Shane Bieber from the Cleveland Guardians. The talented right-hander has yet to pitch in 2025 because of Tommy John surgery, but he will be making his team and season debut on Friday.
So far in the minors during rehab, Bieber has performed very well. The command has been there, and he has also seen an uptick in his velocity, similar to when he won the AL Cy Young. However, to make room for the returning Bieber, the team had to make some changes to their starting rotation for the weekend.
Surprisingly, it has been the red-hot southpaw Eric Lauer who has been bumped from the rotation as of now. The left-hander has been excellent for the Blue Jays, but he will be the one going to relief as of now.
While this does seem like a fluid situation that could be changing, it’s a significant decision made by Toronto. In 88 innings this year, he has totaled an 8-2 record and 2.67 ERA. The southpaw has been a major spark for a rotation that has been mostly mediocre this campaign.
Should Lauer Have Been Removed from Rotation?
Due to his success, it is surprising to see that it is Lauer getting the boot from the rotation first. With the overall numbers being good, his recent starts have also been solid. However, just because that is the decision now, it does not mean that it is set in stone.
If Bieber can regain his form right away, he has the potential to be the ace of this staff. Behind him, things are a little bit more up in the air with multiple starters pitching around the same caliber.
Perhaps the Blue Jays will be looking to save some innings for Lauer down the stretch, and the possibility of going to a six-man rotation in the final month of the season could make sense as well. While it is surprising as of now, what the rotation going forward will look like will be interesting to monitor.