Blue Jays Making Extension of Bo Bichette 'A Priority' This Offseason
The Toronto Blue Jays are enjoying a fantastic season.
Despite losing on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, they still have the best record in the American League and own a five-game lead in the AL East standings, looking like the team to beat on that side of the bracket come October.
It didn't always appear that way, though, with early-season struggles calling into question the viability and futures of many on the roster, on the coaching staff and in the front office. However, they have rebounded nicely and are in the driver's seat when it comes to winning their first division title in a decade.
Normally when discussing the Blue Jays, a lot of the attention goes to their superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and rightfully so. He's one of the best players in the sport and has been a catalyst for this franchise during his career. But what makes this group different from the ones in the past is that others have stepped up to help him, creating a more well-rounded team.
Someone who falls into that category is Bo Bichette, the player who has been the proverbial Robin to Guerrero's Batman during their time in Toronto. That is no different this year, with Bichette putting together another fine season, but there's also a chance this could be the last time that takes place.
That's because Bichette is scheduled to hit free agency following the conclusion of this campaign, with many suitors expected to be coming after the star shortstop who is a hitting machine and has started to remind people of the pop he has in his bat.
Blue Jays Will Prioritize Re-Signing Bo Bichette
What many in the fanbase are wondering is if Bichette will be retained long-term like the Blue Jays did with Guerrero when they locked him into a historic contract extension during the season that will likely keep him with the franchise until he retires.
According to president Mark Shapiro, Toronto will attempt to bring Bichette back when he hits free agency, stating on MLB Network Radio, "That will be something (general manager) Ross (Atkins) addresses when he puts together his off-season plan, and Bo will certainly be a priority and a part of that."
That at least is a good sign when it comes to the possibility of the shortstop staying in Toronto alongside Guerrero for the long haul. While it's going to be pricy to keep him, he has proven to be an invaluable part of this team.
Shapiro did state that an extension before the end of the season is not likely, so the Blue Jays will have to act fast in free agency if they don't want other teams around the league to woo their star. But keeping him around is going to be made a priority, which could result in something getting done.