Blue Jays Star Bo Bichette Could Receive Contract Similar to Giants Star Willy Adames
After a tough series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Toronto Blue Jays returned home and started their series with a win over the Chicago Cubs.
It has been a strong stretch for the Blue Jays of late. This is a team that is establishing themselves as one of the best in the American League, and the road might run through Toronto.
One of the main reasons for the success of late has been their dynamic offense. This is a unit that has a lot of star power and is performing well despite some players being out and missing time.
While a lot of the attention rightfully goes to Vladimir Guerrero, other players have also performed well. One of those players is their star shortstop, who, unlike Guerrero, didn’t sign a contract extension this winter. Now, he is quickly rising as one of the best potential free agents in baseball this coming offseason.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about what the potential value is going to be for Blue Jays star Bo Bichette with his stock rising this season.
“Between the lows of the last two seasons and his questionable defense at short, Bichette probably isn't in line for a mega-contract worth, say, $300-plus million. But Willy Adames' seven-year, $182 million deal should be within reach, and it's a short hop between there and $200 million.”
It has been a fantastic year for Toronto’s shortstop. After dealing with some injuries and having a terrible campaign in 2024, he has bounced back in a significant way and is a main reason for the turnaround for the Blue Jays.
How much will Bichette make?
So far this season, he has slashed .297/.337/.468 with 16 home runs and 78 RBI. The numbers are in line with what he was able to do in All-Star years before the disastrous 2024 campaign, and he is going to get paid this winter.
While he might not be the top prize in free agency, he should do very well for himself. A good contract to look at for Bichette was the recent one that Willy Adames signed with the San Francisco Giants last winter.
The slugger from Toronto has arguably been better in his career than Adames, but that will be a good place for teams to start. The talented shortstop for the Giants is a bit home run reliant to provide value, while Bichette is an all-around hitter.
Overall, with him playing well and the team doing well, his free agency stock is going through the roof right now. If the Blue Jays continue to have success, Bichette will likely solidify himself as the second-best free agent of the class.