Legendary Blue Jays Pitcher Jim Clancy Passes Away at Age of 69
The Toronto Blue Jays announced that Jim Clancy passed away on July 14.
He spent 12 of his 15 Major League seasons with the Blue Jays after they took him with the sixth pick in the 1976 expansion draft.
Clancy became a franchise legend for Toronto.
More News: Blue Jays Select JoJo Parker With Eighth Pick in First Round of 2025 MLB Draft
He is second all-time in starts (345), innings pitched (2,204.2) and complete games (73).
Clancy made his Major League debut in 1977. He had eight double-digit win seasons and three where he had at least 15 -- 1982, 1983 and 1987.
His lone All-Star selection came in 1982.
More News: Blue Jays Are 'Front-Runners' To Host MLB All-Star Game in 2028
Clancy was a workhorse that's not seen in today's game anymore, with him going over the 200-inning mark six times and starting 30-plus games eight times.
In the entirety of his career from 1977-1991, he pitched in 472 games and threw over 2,517 innings. Clancy went 140-167 with an ERA of 4.23. During that time the righty struck out 1,422 batters.
Originally taken in the 1974 draft by the Texas Rangers in the fourth round, he was left unprotected ahead of the expansion draft, allowing Toronto to scoop him up and add him to their roster.
More News: Blue Jays Reportedly 'Have Shown Interest' in Diamondbacks Ace
That turned out to be an incredible selection by the Blue Jays, with Clancy becoming an icon during his time with the team and an important figure in the history of the franchise as they began their existence as a Major League Baseball club.
Condolences are offered to all of his family and friends at this time.
He is etched into Toronto's franchise history forever and will always be remembered.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.