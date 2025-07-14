Blue Jays Sign Former All-Star Joe Mantiply, Bolster Reliever Depth
Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors reported the Toronto Blue Jays have signed Joe Mantiply to a minor league contract.
In early June, Mantiply was released by the Arizona Diamondbacks after a struggling start to the season. In just 10 games, a little over nine full innings, he went 0-1 with a 15.83 ERA and only eight strikeouts.
More News: Blue Jays Select JoJo Parker With Eighth Pick in First Round of 2025 MLB Draft
Mantiply had been with the Diamondbacks since the 2020 campaign and was one of the best relievers they had in their bullpen, getting selected to the All-Star Game in 2022 and being a key part of the run to the World Series in 2023.
However, this year, he posted numbers that were the worst of his career.
The 34-year-old veteran might be getting what could be his last shot to get back on a Major League roster. His career numbers are much better than what he's done thus far in 2025, so the Blue Jays are hoping he can get back to that type of pitcher.
More News: Blue Jays Reportedly 'Have Shown Interest' in Diamondbacks Ace
Throughout his career he has completed 216 innings with an ERA of 4.54 and 194 strikeouts to only 61 walks.
Pitching is a need for Toronto, and ahead of the upcoming trade deadline, bringing in a veteran who has pitching plenty of big league games on a minor league deal could turn out to be a huge steal.
More News: Blue Jays Are 'Front-Runners' To Host MLB All-Star Game in 2028
The Blue Jays have a solid lead in their division right now over the New York Yankees, but they will continue to make roster moves to be ready for whatever is thrown at them after the break is over.
There's a good chance Mantiply gets called up at some point.
How he performs is anyone's guess, but he does give Toronto more depth.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.