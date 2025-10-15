Blue Jays Manager Reveals Why Struggling Max Scherzer Will Start Game 4 of ALCS
The Toronto Blue Jays dropped the first two games of the American League Championship Series at home against the Seattle Mariners.
With three contests now coming on the road as needed, the Blue Jays have to win at least two out of three to keep their hopes of getting to the World Series for the first time since 1993 alive. That's going to be an uphill battle that will begin on Wednesday night.
No matter what happens, though, a decision has already been made on what the plan will be for Thursday night in what will either be a chance to tie the series or serve as an elimination game.
After performing poorly at the end of the regular season, Toronto left veteran right-hander Max Scherzer off the ALDS roster due to his declining production. But following his addition to the ALCS roster, they are giving the three-time Cy Young winner the ball with the season on the line.
While Blue Jays fans might be questioning that logic, it seems like those in the clubhouse are confident in Scherzer's ability to get it done.
John Schneider Says Scherzer is Healthier Now for Blue Jays
"He's a [future] Hall of Famer for a reason," Toronto manager John Schneider declared boldly, via Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. "You feel good about handing him the ball and watching him go to work."
Schneider went on to say that physically, Scherzer is feeling much better today than where he was in September when he posted a 10.20 ERA over four starts. Various physical ailments affected the 41-year-old, which impacted his preparation after pitching to a 3.34 ERA over six starts in August.
"I think you get the best version out of Max," Schneider said of his bold decision. "He prepares. I've talked about him preparing all year. So I think keeping things normal for him [is good]. You want to see normalcy. You trust that he's going to be prepared and go out and give everything he has and hopefully rise to the occasion of a big moment."
Scherzer Has Had Roller Coaster Season for Blue Jays
The overall numbers on Scherzer's campaign in Toronto are not so great with a 5.19 ERA over 17 starts, but he went through some brilliant periods like in August and some dreadful periods such as September.
If the veteran can get back to the version of himself when he was at his peak this year to turn in a vintage playoff performance, then the Blue Jays are going to have a great chance to claim victory in what will be a critical Game 4 no matter what the results of Game 3 are.
However, if the time off has not fixed whatever mechanical problems Scherzer was dealing with in September, then there's a better than average chance that Toronto could either be eliminated or pushed to the brink on Thursday.
The playoffs are the time for bold decisions, though, and it seems like Scherzer has the confidence of his coaching staff that he can go out and perform.