Blue Jays' Max Scherzer Shares Bold Comparison for How Good His Teammate Can Be
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Max Scherzer has seen a lot of incredibly talented players throughout his MLB career.
Starting his career in 2008 with the Arizona Diamondbacks, he has faced off against some of the best hitters the game has ever seen. Spending time with so many different franchises has enabled him to also share the field with so many stars as well. The Blue Jays are the seventh franchise he has taken the mound for, also suiting up for the Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets and Texas Rangers.
Right now, with Toronto, he shares a clubhouse with one of the most feared right-handed sluggers in the game. First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is as good as it gets as a run producer in the middle of the order. Only 26 years old, the Blue Jays are hoping there is more to come after agreeing to a historic 14-year, $500 million extension earlier this year.
Already a five-time All-Star, he is on an incredible career trajectory. Guerrero has finished in the top 16 of the American League MVP race three times, including a second-place finish in 2021. He has won the AL Silver Slugger Award twice, in 2021 and 2024 as well. And for the cherry on top, he isn’t a one-dimensional player.
He has turned himself into one of the best defensive first basemen in the MLB as well. His +6 Defensive Runs Saved is the fifth best amongst players at his position. Only Matt Olson of the Atlanta Braves (+14), Carlos Santana of the Minnesota Twins and Chicago Cubs (+11), Spencer Steer of the Cincinnati Reds (+7) and his teammate, Ty France (+7) are ahead of him in that metric.
Max Scherzer Compares Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Miguel Cabrera
That, combined with his elite production at the plate, makes Guerrero a special player and one worth building a franchise around. His +35 Batting Run Value, per Baseball Savant, is in the 98th percentile. He is capable of impacting the game unlike many of his peers, which is why Scherzer thinks so highly of his future.
During a recent appearance on Foul Territory, the future Hall of Fame starting pitcher shared a bold comparison for his young teammate. Despite being in a bit of a cold streak, Scherzer compared him to another talented first baseman he crossed paths with earlier in his career: Miguel Cabrera. For his entire five-year stint with the Tigers, the right-handed pitcher saw up close and personal just how good Cabrera was and believes Guerrero has the same kind of potential.
"As good as he is, there's still so much more untapped potential,” Scherzer said.
Cabrera is one of the most accomplished hitters of his generation and in baseball history. A two-time AL MVP, he completed the Triple Crown in 2012, the first of consecutive years he took home the prestigious award. He was named an All-Star 12 times and won the Silver Slugger award seven.
With an impressive list of accolades and achievements, if Guerrero comes close to producing at the level Cabrera did, Toronto is going to be thrilled with its investment.