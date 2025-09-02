Should Blue Jays Be Concerned With This Star’s Performance Since His Return?

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been baseball's best 2nd-half hitter across the last 2 seasons.



89 games (395 PA)

.376/.448/.685 (213 wRC+)

33 doubles | 24 home runs

44 walks | 41 strikeouts



He's going to earn that $500 million bag.pic.twitter.com/xBCLzy6Lkw