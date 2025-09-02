Should Blue Jays Be Concerned With This Star’s Performance Since His Return?
Everybody who is cheering for the Toronto Blue Jays this season held their breath when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates early with an injury. Luckily, his left hamstring, which was tight, was all it was.
The MRI came back clean and their slugger slowly returned back to play. However, that hiccup halted the monstrous month he was having and since returning he hasn't looked like himself.
The Blue Jays finished August on a high note against the Milwaukee Brewers. Even though they weren't able to get the series victory, the team bounced back after losing two straight to get a win against the No. 1 team in baseball and avoid a sweep. However, their first baseman hasn't been their leader since his return.
Guerrero's Recent Rut
It is hard to comprehend that "Guerrero Jr." and "struggling" would be in the same sentence, but they are and he is. In his last 15-games (which dates pre-injury) Guerrero Jr. has a slash line of .216/.263/.373 with more strikeouts (11) than RBI (10). He is in need of a turnaround as he definitely hasn't found his swing yet.
Guerrero Jr. barely missed any time (less than a week). He played his first full game when they returned home from the same road trip where he found himself hurting. Since then (August 25 against the Minnesota Twins), he has only had three games with a hit (out of seven total and 27 at-bats).
Everybody goes through a slump in baseball. This is the majors and the season is 162-games long. Nobody can withstand that timeline without a little bit of a hiccup. If there is a time to do it, it is better now than when October rolls around. The Blue Jays will need him if they want to make a run at the World Series, and the way this team has looked the last couple of months, they are more than capable.
Toronto might have dropped the first game in their current series (against the Cincinnati Reds), but it was a hard-fought battle with a lapse in the bullpen. The team has two more games (and a day off) to prepare for the AL East battle that is coming for them at Yankee Stadium. The Blue Jays only have a 2.5 game lead over both the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox right now and the ballclub will need Guerrero Jr. in this fight for the division title.