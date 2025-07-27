Blue Jays Move Alejandro Kirk to Injured List, Recall Ali Sanchez
The Toronto Blue Jays have been absolutely exceptional over the course of the 2025 season so far, putting together a 63-42 record which lands them atop not the American League East.
Much of their momentum has come from their catching rotation, which, between Alejandro Kirk and Tyler Heineman, has been very strong.
Unfortunately, Kirk will be missing a bit of time now, as he was placed on the 7-day concussion list, which was reported by Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.
In a corresponding move, the team has recalled catcher Ali Sánchez to the active roster. He has already seen a little bit of playing time so far in 2025, appearing in five games for the powerhouse Blue Jays.
In that span, he has slashed .182/.182/.273 with two hits and three strikeouts in a relatively small sample size. He has been solid behind the plate, though. With four games at catcher this year, he has caught 26 innings, accruing 27 putouts on 27 chances with no errors.
Odds are the team will turn to Heineman for the foreseeable future as Kirk looks to recover from the concussion he picked up. This injury was the result of a foul tip at short-range directly back into Kirk's mask on July 26 against the Detroit Tigers.
Hopefully, this is just a short-term stint for Kirk, and he is able to recover quickly from this setback, but being safe with the injury needs to be a priority as well, given it is a concussion.
