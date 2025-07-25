Red-Hot Blue Jays on Pace for Franchise Record-Setting Season
The Toronto Blue Jays entered the 2025 campaign looking to finally figure out how to put everything together with their exciting young core and make a real push at postseason glory.
They had shown flashes of their immense championship potential in years past, but they had been unable to translate that into sustained success.
As July slowly bleeds into August and true contenders begin to separate themselves from the rest of the pack, it's become clear that the Blue Jays have finally found the key they have been missing over the last few years.
After overcoming a slow start out the gate, Toronto has been on fire over the past couple of months, posting an American League-best 31-14 record since the start of June that's gotten them to an AL-leading 61-42 overall record as well.
The offense. in particular. has been the driving force for the Blue Jays over this torrid stretch, leading all of baseball with 5.32 runs per game. The pitching staff has also been holding their own despite some mounting injury woes.
Simply put, there hasn't been a hotter team in the AL this summer than Toronto, and if they are able to maintain their recent success down the back half, they could end up setting some franchise history by winning 100 games for the first time ever.
As of this writing, the Blue Jays have 59 games left on their schedule, and they will have to go at least 39-20 over that stretch if they want to secure their first 100-win campaign in franchise history.
It won't be easy an easy task to complete, but it's entirely possible if they are able to keep up their recent momentum.
They are also expected to be buyers ahead of the trade deadline, so whatever reinforcements they bring on can only help them in their chase for 100 victories.
It will be interesting to see how things unfold for Toronto the rest of the way, and whether or not they are able to finally capture this elusive franchise record.
