Blue Jays Bullpen Injuries Making Relievers Acute Need at MLB Trade Deadline
The Toronto Blue Jays may need to seek some relief on the trade market to boost their bullpen as the MLB trade deadline approaches next Thursday.
Earlier this week, MLB.com reported that two relievers — Yimi Garcia and Nick Sandlin — both received cortisone injections in their throwing elbows.
Sandlin will get a week to recover while Garcia will get two weeks. Then, they’ll start ramping up to return to the Majors, with a rehab stint likely the final step.
The Blue Jays have been red-hot and lead the American League East Division going into Friday’s game with the Detroit Tigers. But, for teams in contention, there is no such thing as too much pitching.
For Toronto, which is down two relievers, the position may need to be addressed at the deadline.
Per MLB.com, relievers that could be available at the deadline include a pair of Minnesota Twins — Griffin Jax and Jhoan Duran. Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar could be available, as could three Colorado Rockies middle relievers — Jake Bird, Victor Vodnik and Seth Halvorsen.
St. Louis closer Ryan Helsley is also believed to be available, but he could fetch a haul for the Cardinals in terms of prospects. Miami’s Anthony Bender could also be available.
Garcia has been on the 15-day injured list twice this year. Earlier this season it was for a right shoulder impingement. He missed more than a month. He returned in early July, only to sprain his left ankle and go back on the 15-day IL.
He is 1-2 with a 3.86 ERA in 22 games this season. He has struck out 25 and walked 12 in 21 innings.
Sandlin has also been on the IL twice this year. His first visit was in April after he suffered a right lat strain. He returned on June 20 But, only July 8 he went back on the IL with right elbow inflammation.
Sandlin is 0-2 with a 2.20 ERA in 19 games this season. He has 16 strikeouts and eight walks in 16.1 innings.
Given the timelines for Garcia and Sandlin, Toronto would be wise to explore the market.
