Blue Jays Move Daulton Varsho to Injured List, Activate Erik Swanson
The Toronto Blue Jays made the expected move on Sunday, sending outfielder Daulton Varsho to the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.
Toronto also made a move to bolster its bullpen going into Sunday’s game. The moves were reported by MLB.com.
Varsho left Saturday’s game after he tried to leg out a double into a triple and felt pain in his left hamstring. It was enough to cause him to stop in mid-stride and be tagged out at third before he left the game with trainers. He was in considerable pain.
After the game, manager John Schneider said Varsho — who had 20 RBI in 24 games since his return from the injured list — underwent an MRI and signaled that it was likely he was heading to the IL.
Blue Jays Make Other Roster Moves
David Schneider was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to take Varsho’s place on the roster. He is 1-for-15 in 10 games this season. He’s listed as a left fielder.
The other move was on the pitching side, as the Blue Jays activated reliever Erik Swanson from the 60-day IL and sent Easton Lucas back to Buffalo.
Swanson has been on the IL with a right median nerve entrapment and has been rehabbing the injury the last month in the minor leagues. He re-joined the team on Saturday and Schneider signaled then that his return may be imminent.
In the minors, he was 0-1 with a 10.13 ERA in seven games and 5.1 innings. He has five strikeouts and allowed one walk. After getting roughed up for eight runs allowed in his first two games, he hasn’t allowed a run in his last five games, dating back to May 17.
The 31-year-old had a rough 2024, as he went 2-2 with a 5.03 ERA in 45 games. The Blue Jays are hoping Swanson will be more like the 2023 version, when he went 4-2 with a 2.97 ERA in 69 games. He had 75 strikeouts and 21 walks in 66.2 innings.