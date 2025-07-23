Blue Jays Named Fit for Cardinals All-Star Pitcher Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The Toronto Blue Jays are a team that many people are going to be keeping a close eye on in the coming days.
They have cemented their status as legitimate playoff contenders in the American League, but there are more than a few people who are still skeptical that they can make much noise in the postseason.
To prove those doubters wrong, the Blue Jays should be aggressively looking to upgrade their roster ahead of the MLB trade deadline next week.
A lot of the focus for Toronto has been on the starting rotation, which needs reinforcements if they are going to remain atop the AL East.
Jose Berrios, Chris Bassitt and Kevin Gausman have regularly gotten the job done this season and have been reliable when taking the ball every time it is their turn to take the mound.
But the backend of the rotation has been a mess because of injuries and ineffectiveness.
Adding a starting pitcher is at the top of the team’s to-do list, but they shouldn’t stop there.
With how wide open the AL is this year, the Blue Jays should be seeking any upgrade they can find on the mound, even if it is in the bullpen.
Jeff Hoffman has had some peaks and valleys this season, getting off to an incredible start before struggling mightily in May. He turned it back up in June, but is having a so-so July.
If Toronto could find another late-game, high-leverage pitcher to add alongside Hoffman, they should strongly consider it.
One player who could fit the bill is Ryan Helsley of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Over at The Athletic, they put together an MLB trade deadline big board, and the Blue Jays were named one of the best fits for the All-Star closer.
“St. Louis said recently it doesn’t intend to deal from its bullpen, but it will re-assess throughout July — and their playoff odds have been steadily dropping throughout the month. A closer who’s received down-ballot Cy Young votes in two of the last three seasons, Helsley hasn’t been as sharp in 2025, with five blown saves. Unlike some other Cardinals, he’d be a pure rental,” they wrote.
Helsley led the MLB with 49 saves in 2024 and has been incredibly consistent over the last few years.
His 3.18 ERA this season is his highest since 2021. A drop in strikeout rate could be a culprit in not being as dominant in 2025, but he is still more than capable of getting the job done at the end of games.
As a rental, he won’t cost nearly as much as other high-end relievers who are going to be made available for trade.
That makes him an ideal target for Toronto, as they can save their best trade chips for a bigger blockbuster down the road.
