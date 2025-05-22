Blue Jays Outfield Prospect’s ‘Triple-A Test Shouldn’t Be Far Off’ After Strong Start
The Toronto Blue Jays threw in the towel on one of their former top prospects ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline when they traded pitcher Nate Pearson to the Chicago Cubs.
In exchange for Pearson, the Blue Jays received two prospects; outfielder Yohendrick Pinango and middle infielder Josh Rivera.
At first, not much was thought of the return. Both players were struggling upon their arrival to the Toronto organization. Rivera has been promoted to Triple-A Buffalo but he has hit under .200 since the 2024 season began.
Pinango cooled down considerably from his hot start at High-A South Bend to begin the 2024 campaign.
His first taste of Double-A with Chicago wasn’t great, but it was better than what he was producing with the Blue Jays.
In 127 plate appearances with Double-A New Hampshire, Pinango had a .179/.244/.274 slash line.
But, he has looked like a totally different player in 2025, recapturing the form he showed in 2019 when he led the Dominican Summer League with 86 hits a year after signing with the Cubs out of Venezuela for $400,000.
Pinango has been excellent, producing a gaudy .339/.455/.583 slash line through 154 plate appearances with seven home runs, eight doubles, one triple and 17 RBI with five stolen bases.
He also possesses solid strikeout and walk ratios, going down on strikes only 32 times and drawing a free pass on 24 occasions.
That incredible turnaround has caught the attention of Jonathan Mayo, Jim Callis and Sam Dykstra of MLB.com, who selected Pinango as Toronto’s most pleasant surprise amongst their prospects thus far.
“He’s looked like a revelation back with the Fisher Cats this spring…His killer bat speed should give him at least average power, and a Triple-A test shouldn’t be far off,” they wrote.
Having turned only 23 years old earlier this month, Pinango is just scratching the surface of his potential. Some limitations exist with his athleticism and lack of impact defensively, but his bat will be what helps him progress in his career with a sweet left-handed swing.
The No. 24 ranked prospect in the organization, Pinango should start moving up the ranks in no time flat, just as some of the organization's other youngsters have been moving along.