Blue Jays Phenom Agreed With John Schneider's Decision During Historic ALDS Start
There were a lot of eyes on Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Trey Yesavage when he took the mound Sunday in Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees. The decision to start him at home inside Rogers Centre rather than in Game 3 or 4 at Yankee Stadium was a no-brainer for manager John Schneider.
Yesavage was dominant against the Yankees' lineup. He mixed all of his pitches and his splitter was nasty the whole game. He had New York guessing at the plate and finished with 11 strikeouts in 5.1 innings without allowing a hit.
The Blue Jays were up 12-0 in the top of the sixth when Schneider emerged from the Toronto dugout to pull the 22-year-old after he retired Austin Wells to open the inning. Schneider was showered with boos from the fans in attendance, which didn’t faze him as his team took a commanding 2-0 series lead with a 13-7 win.
“I know I was getting booed when I went out there, but he wasn’t going 120-130 pitches,” said Schneider. “I just couldn't be happier for him. The journey this dude has been on this year is unbelievable."
Trey Yesavage Agreed With John Schneider’s Decision to Pull Him
A lot of young pitchers would have been upset to see their manager come out to pull them after 11 strikeouts and not allowing a hit into the sixth inning of their first postseason start. But not Yesavage.
“I know the fans probably wanted me to stay out there, but it's the smart thing to do,’’ said Yesavage after the game.
It can’t be stated just how dominating Yesavage was on Sunday. In the first, third and fourth innings, he struck out the side in all three frames. And the only base runner he allowed was a walk to Aaron Judge in the first inning.
As Yesavage was overpowering the Yankees' lineup, his teammates teed off on Max Fried and New York’s bullpen to get out to a 12-0 lead through five innings. Schneider pulling the former East Carolina standout was the right move when he did after 78 pitches. He was the second youngest pitcher to strike out 10 or more in a playoff game.
This was the first time that the Yankees got a look at Yesavage, and it's safe to say they were impressed.
"That was nasty stuff," Aaron Boone said. "That split is unlike much you ever run into."
Toronto needs one more win to finish off its American League East rivals to advance to the American League Championship Series. After his performance in Game 2 on Sunday, Blue Jays fans are itching for another Yesavage start in the playoffs, and they just might get that in the ALCS.