Blue Jays Place Talented Relief Pitcher on 15-Day Injured List
As the Toronto Blue Jays continue to try to establish themselves as the team to beat in the American League East, they will be without a key member of their bullpen for a little while.
After a fantastic series against the New York Yankees, the Blue Jays have proven they could be a contender in the AL this year.
More News: Toronto Blue Jays Awaiting MRI Results for Oft-Injured Infielder
It was just a few weeks ago that Toronto might have considered being sellers, but they should now be looking to be aggressive at the trade deadline to improve a team that might be the best in the AL East.
Unfortunately, injuries have been a bit of an issue for the Blue Jays this campaign, and reliever Yimi Garcia was recently placed on the injured list with a sprained ankle.
The veteran right-hander has pitched well for Toronto out of the bullpen this season with a 3.86 ERA and three saves in 21 games.
More News: Former Toronto Blue Jays Infielder Freddy Galvis Announces Retirement
While he might not be the most important member of the unit, he has been a solid contributor throughout the campaign.
Losing the 34-year-old will be a significant blow for the bullpen, which has turned into a solid group.
More News: Blue Jays Ride Hot Streak to Division Lead With Statement Sweep of Yankees
Replacing Garcia will be Robinson Pina, who has very minimal experience in the Majors so far. The right-hander pitched a little bit with the Miami Marlins earlier in the year before joining Toronto’s organization.
Hopefully, the ankle sprain won’t keep the veteran Garcia out for too long, especially considering the roll that the franchise has been on as of late.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.