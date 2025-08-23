Blue Jays Seen as Potential Fit for Astros Ace in Free Agency by MLB Insider
The Toronto Blue Jays are coming off a disappointing series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, but the team remains in control of the American League East with the final month of the season approaching.
It has been a strong stretch for the Blue Jays over the last several months. This is a team that was able to battle out of mediocrity to start and has built a ton of momentum this summer. Toronto has been largely carried by their stellar lineup for most of this run, and that has resulted in a lot of wins.
However, with the postseason being a real possibility for the team at the trade deadline, they sought upgrades for both their starting rotation and their bullpen. So far, the bullpen has struggled a bit of late, which is concerning, but the rotation has done well.
If the Blue Jays are going to be successful in the playoffs, they will need their pitching staff to perform well. There are some concerns about how the unit might perform in October, but it will likely be something they continue to try to improve.
Mark Feinsand of MLB recently wrote about the Blue Jays being a potential fit in free agency for Houston Astros star pitcher Framber Valdez.
Is Valdez a Perfect Fit?
Even though Toronto will be thinking about success in the playoffs, the team will also be planning for the offseason soon. One of the areas of concern for the team coming into the postseason this year is going to be the starting rotation.
This is a unit that has been basically in the middle of the pack most of the campaign, and it might not be quite good enough to get them to where they want to be in 2025. However, they are set for the return of Shane Bieber, who could be the ace of the staff that the team needs.
While Bieber could be the answer for the team this season, they will have multiple starters set to be free agents at the end of the year, which could include their newly acquired right-hander if he pitches well and wants to test free agency.
Adding a pitcher of the caliber of Valdez in free agency makes a lot of sense to provide them with a proven ace with a plethora of playoff experience. With the potential for multiple spots in the rotation opening up and the need for an ace, the southpaw makes a lot of sense for the Blue Jays.