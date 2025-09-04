Blue Jays Wisely Predicted To Re-Sign Slugger Bo Bichette This Offseason
As the Toronto Blue Jays hope to continue their successful season, they do have a massive looming decision to make this offseason.
Coming into the 2025 campaign, the Blue Jays figured to be a team that was improved. They were able to make some nice offseason acquisitions to help bolster the roster and there was reason to believe that they were a better team than their record indicated in 2024.
So far, that has proven to be true. Toronto has been in first place in the American League East for quite some time now, and they have been able to hold off the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox so far.
One of the major reasons for the success of the team has been their offense being able to be one of the top in the league. Early on to start the season, the team was able to reach a long-term agreement with their star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
This was a main goal of the team to be able to get a deal done with the star and it was a massive thing for the franchise to be able to accomplish before he hit the open market. However, he wasn’t the only star that was entering the final year of his deal.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently predicted that the Blue Jays would re-sign their star shortstop, Bo Bichette, this coming winter, despite him likely being one of the top free agents available.
Will Bichette Re-Sign?
It has been a fantastic bounce-back campaign for Bichette in 2025, with the slugger proving that the 2024 season was nothing more than an injury-related year. This campaign, he has slashed .310/.354/.482 with 18 home runs and 91 RBI.
With about a month of the year to go, Bichette is trending nicely toward having over 20 home runs and 100 RBI, which would be a fantastic campaign. However, while he has had a lot of success this year, it wasn't too long ago that his future with the team seemed a bit uncertain.
The struggles of Bichette in 2024 resulted in some rumors that he might be moved over the winter, but the team elected to hold on to him and that has proven to be a wise decision.
When free agency starts, the slugger is going to be one of the top players available and likely will be receiving a massive contract. The Blue Jays aren't shy when it comes to spending money and with the team being competitive, re-signing Bichette seems like a good match for both sides.