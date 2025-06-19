Blue Jays Predicted To Be Buyers Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline With One Clear Need
The Toronto Blue Jays are a team that many people are going to be keeping a close eye on in the coming weeks leading up to the MLB trade deadline.
There are a number of players on the roster who would garner a lot of trade interest should the Blue Jays fall out of the race and become sellers.
Shortstop Bo Bichette would be one of the most sought-after position players despite being a rental, set to hit free agency after the season. Teams in need of help at second and third base could look to him as well.
Starting pitcher Chris Bassitt would certainly draw a lot of interest in what has been a solid bounce-back campaign.
Like Bichette, he is in the final year of his contract and heading toward the open market after the campaign.
Alas, given their current record, teams who were hoping to poach some of the talent from Toronto’s roster will have to look elsewhere.
The Blue Jays are right in the thick of the playoff picture in the American League with a 39-33 record entering play on June 18.
Currently holding the second wild card spot, only a half-game behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the No. 1 spot, Toronto is trailing the New York Yankees by only three games in the American League East race.
As long as they remain within arm’s length of the Yankees, you can expect Toronto to be buyers, as they are committed to a playoff push.
“The Blue Jays probably aren't as good as they looked amid their 12-2 run from May 28 to June 11, but you might say they're in too deep on trying to contend. A season like this was the whole idea after they extended Vladimir Guerrero Jr.,” wrote Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report in a piece predicting the AL East contenders to be buyers.
This past winter the team spent a lot of money upgrading the roster, signing designated hitter Anthony Santander, starting pitcher Max Scherzer, closer Jeff Hoffman and relief pitcher Yimi Garcia in free agency.
They also made a trade with the Cleveland Guardians to acquire second baseman Andres Gimenez.
While most of those moves haven’t panned out as hoped, the team is still right where they want to be, in the mix for a playoff spot, but with a glaring need.
“To this end, the Blue Jays reportedly want a starting pitcher. More help in the bullpen would also be welcome,” Rymer added.
Injuries are ravaging the starting pitching depth. Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios and Bassitt are all the team really has to rely on in the starting rotation.
That must be addressed, and soon, to keep afloat.
Adding an experienced reliever to the mix would be a worthwhile investment as insurance for Hoffman, who is looking to get back on track in June after a brutal May.
