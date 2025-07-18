Blue Jays Reliever Ryan Burr Will Undergo Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery
The Toronto Blue Jays will be without a key pitcher going forward.
Shi Davidi of Sportsnet reported that manager John Schneider revealed that Ryan Burr will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery for a capsular injury.
This is an unfortunate break for the 31-year-old.
He began the season on the injured list because of shoulder fatigue, and after he was healthy enough to return, he was only able to make two appearances -- where he had two scoreless outings in two innings pitched -- before he suffered what was deemed to be a rotator cuff strain in his right shoulder.
Burr was immediately placed on the 60-day injured list, which was a sign that some devastating news was to follow.
Now it's been revealed that he will indeed miss the remainder of the campaign.
The Colorado native made his MLB debut back in August of 2018 with the Chicago White Sox, where he spent the majority of his career.
The Blue Jays acquired the right-hander during the 2024 season in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies, and he made 34 appearances (four starts) that campaign with a 4.13 ERA across 32.2 innings pitched.
Since 2018, he has appeared in 102 games with six starts posting a 4.02 ERA. Across 109.2 innings, he struck out 116 while walking 52.
Toronto still has a solid bullpen led by Jeff Hoffman, who has a 5.03 ERA in 41 games, but has converted 22 out of 26 save opportunities.
The Blue Jays are starting back play post All-Star break at home against the San Francisco Giants. They sit at the top of the American League East and are looking to make a strong push in the second half of the season going into the playoffs.
