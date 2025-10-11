Blue Jays Roll Into ALCS Ready for High-Stakes Showdown With Mariners
The Toronto Blue Jays made a statement with their dispatch of the New York Yankees in four games. This brings the Blue Jays back to the AL Championship Series for the first time since 2016.
After an incredible battle with the Detroit Tigers, the Seattle Mariners will be moving on to face Toronto. The Mariners had to gruel through a dramatic 15-inning walk-off win in Game 5 of the ALDS.
Game 1 of the ALCS will be held in Toronto, as the Blue Jays hold home-field advantage and the momentum. Don't be fooled, though, the Mariners won't be easy to put away.
The Journey to the ALCS
Toronto showed power and poise as they pushed past the Yankees. A combination of lights-out pitching, incredible offense, and an electric home crowd added to the domination throughout the four-game series.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continued to prove why he is a 5-time All-Star. On the 2025 playoff big stage, the superstar has hit .529 with three home runs and nine RBIs. The 2023 winner of the home run derby looks as strong as ever. He's locked in, which should be a concern for the tired pitching staff of the Mariners.
Breakout rookie Trey Yesavage put up a surprising performance against New York. The 22-year-old made his postseason debut, where he tossed 5.1 innings. He didn't just show up, he showed out with no-hit innings and 11 strikeouts in Game 2 of the series.
His power pitching and poise was impressive for a rookie. So much so that he is expected to start again in Game 2 of the ALCS.
The bullpen was also impressive for the Blue Jays. Veteran reliever Jeff Hoffman was crucial in Game 4 and ultimately finished the Yankees off. The timely execution of the bullpen's rise in performance is perfect.
The Mariners Road to the ALCS
Exhaustion has to be being felt by the players after a grueling five-game series that ultimately ended in a 15-inning Game 5 defensive duel. Finally, Jorge Polanco delivered a walk-off hit for the final blow to the Tigers.
Despite injuries and fatigue, the Mariners pushed through to make their first team bid for a pennant.
The biggest question for the Seattle-based team is whether they will have Bryan Woo on their roster for the ALCS. Will he be healthy enough to contribute to their roster? He was left off the ALDS roster due to a pectoral issue.
Given that the Blue Jays are rested and ready, the addition of Woo is a critical question for the Mariners. Without him, Toronto could have a vital edge, especially with their seemingly unstoppable ability to generate offense early in these playoff games.
What's at Stake
Literally everything. That's the answer to what is at stake. This series will have substantial meaning for both of these clubs. Toronto is looking to get back to the World Series for the first time since 1993. That's a 32-year dry spell.
Meanwhile, Seattle has never reached the World Series.
Both teams are hungry. Each has their own talents and they are built around a nice blend of youth and experience that seem to complement each other well. If everyone is honest, both of these teams look like well-oiled machines right now.
If the Blue Jays can stay aggressive on offense and continue to do a stellar job of managing their pitching staff, they have a heavy shot to keep the dance going into October.