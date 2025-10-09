Blue Jays Superstar Mercilessly Trolled Derek Jeter, A-Rod After Eliminating Yankees
The Toronto Blue Jays kept their incredible season rolling in emphatic fashion on Wednesday night.
After squandering a chance to sweep the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series, the Blue Jays turned around and did what not many people expected them to do, which was close out their rivals in Game 4 on the road.
Despite throwing a bullpen game and facing off against star rookie Cam Schlittler, Toronto once again proved they were the better team in this series, taking advantage of the Yankees' pitching staff in the later innings to give their own relievers some breathing room coming down the stretch.
The Blue Jays outscored their rivals by a total score of 34-19 in what was a dominate display at this stage of the postseason. And a lot of that credit has to go to Toronto's superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for what he did in this matchup.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Was Sensational in the ALDS
Following some October struggles to begin his career, the slugger did not miss his chance to inflict pain on New York and their fans, as he went 9-for-17 across the four games with three home runs, nine RBIs, two walks drawn, an intentional walk issued and just one strikeout.
It's safe to say that Guerrero was feeling himself after backing up his talk about hating the Yankees and wanting to destroy them any chance he got. And he didn't hold back when it came to rubbing it in on the Fox Sports postgame show.
When speaking with the panel on Fox Sports, the Blue Jays star made sure to exclaim "Daaaaa Yankees Lose!" much to the delight of the Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz. However, Yankees legends Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez were also on the panel, which made this moment even more hysterical.
Jeter and Rodriguez could both be seen in physical and mental pain after watching their former team get eliminated, only for Guerrero to come on and rub it in alongside a player who had also tormented them during their playing days.
Guerrero has become the newest "Yankee Killer," taking that title from Ortiz. However, while he had done it in the regular season, it wasn't clear how things would translate when the lights are the brightest in October.
But what Guerrero did in this ALDS matchup was otherworldly, and he was more than deserving to rub it into the faces of Jeter and Rodriguez.