Blue Jays Rumored Trade Target Ramon Laureano Part of Deal to Padres
The Toronto Blue Jays have yet to make the big splash many people have predicted they would ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
One move has been made to upgrade the bullpen and the starting rotation, as the team acquired Seranthony Dominguez from the Baltimore Orioles and Shane Bieber from the Cleveland Guardians.
Alas, that wasn’t the only discussions the team was having with their American League East rivals.
According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Blue Jays were on the lookout for a bat to add to their lineup.
Among the options listed was Orioles outfielder Ramon Laureano, but he is now off the board.
Laureano has traded to the San Diego Padres, along with All-Star designated hitter Ryan O’Hearn, as A.J. Preller continues to shock people with his aggressive mindset ahead of the this year's deadline to add pieces to his team.
Signed to a one-year, $4 million deal this offseason, Laureano has a team option for 2026 that made him such an attractive trade piece for contenders to target. The option is for only $6.5 million, making him a potential steal if he can keep up this level of production.
One of what will be several prospects heading back to Baltimore in the deal is left-handed pitcher Boston Bateman, who was the Padres’ No. 4-ranked prospect.
With Laureano off the board, Toronto has to look elsewhere to address their need for a bat in left field.
Some options still available are Tommy Pham of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Steven Kwan of the Cleveland Guardians and Willi Castro of the Minnesota Twins.
Out of those three, Pham is likely the most affordable as a rental.
The Blue Jays and Guardians have already made one trade together, which could make a Kwan acquisition smoother as the two sides have already done some negotiating.
