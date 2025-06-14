Blue Jays Set Max Scherzer's Next Rehab Start As He Nears Major League Return
The Toronto Blue Jays have decided to give injured starter Max Scherzer at least one more rehab start in the minor leagues.
Blue Jays manager John Schneider said the 40-year-old came out of the rehab start fine and will start for Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday. That will put Scherzer on the road with the team at Worcester.
Schneider said the reports on Scherzer’s first rehab start on Friday were good, per MLB.com.
“He came out of it feeling how he expected to,” Schneider said. “A little bit of normal [general] fatigue with the most pitches he’s thrown in a game since spring training.”
Toronto had hoped that Scherzer would throw 60 pitches on Friday. He fell just shy of that, as he tossed 56 pitches, 39 of which were strikes.
Scherzer reportedly threw fastballs approaching 94 miles per hour early in the outing. He later settled into an average of 91 to 92 mph and his last two fastballs fell below 90.
"I'm not celebrating anything until I'm actually back in the big leagues,” Scherzer told reporters in Buffalo after his start.
Scherzer said he would need at least one more rehab start. A good progression in his next start would be 70 to 75 pitches.
On Friday, he pitched 4.1 innings. He gave up four hits, two runs (both earned) and no walks. He struck out four. One of the runs scored on a home run he allowed in the second inning.
The Blue Jays signed him as a free agent and had hoped he would be a veteran backstop to their rotation with Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios and Chris Bassitt at the top of the rotation.
But Toronto had to put Scherzer on the 15-day injured list on March 30 after his season debut with right thumb inflammation.
In his first game he lasted just three innings, giving up three hits and two runs while striking out one.
It’s just the latest injury for the future Baseball Hall of Famer, as he went through two injury-riddled seasons with the Texas Rangers, though he did return to help them win a World Series in 2023.
But the right teres major muscle injury he suffered in late 2023 led to a herniated disc, which led to other setbacks in 2024, including a pinched nerve that forced Scherzer to change his arm angle so he could pitch effectively.
The 18-year veteran has a career 3.16 ERA across 2,881 innings in 467 games (458 starts) with 3,408 strikeouts and a 133 ERA+. He’s also won three Cy Young Awards and two World Series rings, with the other coming with the Washington Nationals in 2019.
