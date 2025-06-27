Blue Jays Set Rotation Up for Post-Gausman Success in Recent Mock Draft
The Toronto Blue Jays have had a solid pitching core for several years now. But several key names are starting to get older and could be seeing a dip.
It's not just Max Scherzer, who at nearly 41 years old, came to the team with a clear understanding of a temporary, gap stop role. But for guys like Kevin Gausman at 34 or Chris Bassitt at 36, there's a chance that keeping them beyond when their contracts expire could require some moderate financial commitment. Gausman will be a free agent at the end of the 2026 season, while Bassitt is set to hit free agency at the end of this season.
More News: Toronto Blue Jays Have Two Top Clutch Performers in Major League Baseball
The Blue Jays have some good depth in their farm system when it comes to pitching, with guys like Trey Yesavage (No. 64 in MiLB Top 100), Rickey Tiedman, and Jake Bloss. But there will be a lot of holes on the staff to fill in a couple of years, and Toronto will want every shot they can get at making sure they have the arms in place to remain competitive during Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s new contract.
MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo put out his most recent 2025 MLB Mock Draft and had Toronto taking Oklahoma Sooners pitcher Kyson Witherspoon with the No. 8 pick.
"Witherspoon uses a compact arm action to generate quality stuff with little effort," according to MiLB.com. "His athleticism and mechanics have translated into improved control and command this spring, and better location has made it easier for him to get hitters to chase outside of the strike zone. He has all of the ingredients to become a frontline starter."
More News: Blue Jays Star Reliever Jeff Hoffman Reaches Career Milestone
Witherspoon has an electric fastball that tops out at 99 miles an hour. He has a fleshed-out arsenal, including a slider with above-average velocity and elite shape, a very solid cutter, and a good patience-testing curveball to round out his options.
Witherspoon's fastball has a 65-grade on the 20-80 MiLB grading scale, the highest grade of any of his tools. He is considered by many as the best right-handed pitching prospect in the 2025 draft class and could be a feautre part of the Bleu Jays' future.
More News: Blue Jays Give Injury Update on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. After He Was Hit by Pitch
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.