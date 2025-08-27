Blue Jays Shortstop Bo Bichette Could Be First To Achieve Stat In Over 10 Years
By now, it's no secret that the Toronto Blue Jays are a major force in not just the American League but the whole league. Between their offensive capabilities at the plate and a pitching staff that continues to grow strong with each passing month, they have turned into a threat to teams around the league.
Part of their potent offense is shortstop Bo Bichette, who continues to have a fantastic 2025, including being tied for the MLB league in RBIs with 84 on the year. For Bichette and the Blue Jays, the revelation at the plate has arrived, despite a slower appearance of the long ball.
Now, the Blue Jays shortstop has an opportunity to finish with over 100 RBI's and less than 20 home runs, and would be the first player to do so since Brandon Phillips achieved the feat in 2013.
Success Without Home Runs
Bichette's injury-riddled 2024 season was disappointing after finishing in the top five in the MLB in hits the previous three seasons. Now, he is seeing a resurgence in 2025 and is on pace to have the best season of his career to this point, setting the best marks of his career in nearly every statistical category except for home runs.
It doesn't seem to be an issue with launch angle; he currently sits at 8.3, which is only slightly less than his 2022 mark of 8.5, when he hit 20 home runs. It doesn't seem to be an exit velocity problem, as he currently averages 91.0 mph, and again, in 2022, it was 91.9, which is right around his career average. In fact, this isn't a problem at all.
While around the league, there is still a gross fascination with the long ball, results are results, no matter how they are achieved. Bichette doesn't need to hit the long ball; he has Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer, and Addison Barger for that. What he does need to do is continue leading the Blue Jays in hits, where he has 27 more than his next closest teammate.
Bichette has become one of the most reliable batters on the team in clutch situations at the plate. With 151 plate appearances and runners in scoring position, he has 53 hits, 73 RBIs, 11 walks, and an absurd .387 batting average. When runners are on, Bichette becomes a tough out for opposing pitchers, and his walks show teams aren't just allowing him to put the ball in play either.
For the Blue Jays, and all the success they have had this season, and all the success they hope to continue to have in 2025, Bo Bichette will be at the forefront of their offensive prowess, and if runs are driven in, they probably came from him, home run or not.