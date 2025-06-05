Blue Jays Skipper Says Familiarity With Jordan Romano Helped Fuel Walk-off Hit
The Toronto Blue Jays evened up their series against the Philadelphia Phillies with some late-inning drama on Wednesday night, tying the contest at one run apiece in the sixth before Alejandro Kirk won the game on a walk-off double in the ninth.
One of the storylines coming into this three-game set was the return of Jordan Romano.
Non-tendered a contract after the 2024 season because he dealt with injuries for the majority of it, the right-hander signed with the Phillies with the aim of being a high-leverage relief arm for them.
He's had some ups and downs, and in Game 2 of this series, his former team provided him with one of those downs.
It was almost set up too perfectly, with Kirk facing his former pitcher in a crucial spot.
In this battle, it was the catcher who won this duel after Kirk survived an 0-2 hole to take a ball, foul off three pitches and then drive a fastball off the right field wall.
After the game, Kirk said he felt like he didn't have an advantage despite previously catching Romano, but manager John Schneider believes the familiarity played a role.
"It's a guy we're really familiar with and has had a ton of success," he said, per Mitch Bannon of The Athletic (subscription required). "So probably, I don't want to say it was easier for us because we know him ... but I think it probably helped Kirk out there a little bit."
Whether it did or didn't help, Kirk came through when the team needed him.
The Blue Jays have played much better as of late, entering Thursday's contest as winners of seven out of their last 10 to put themselves 5.5 games out of first place in the AL East and just a half-game back from a Wild Card spot.
Toronto is seen as a potential fringe selling team if they can't get into true contention by the time the trade deadline rolls around. However, if they are able to maintain this level, then they will likely be buyers to get themselves back into October after missing the playoffs last year.