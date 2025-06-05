Blue Jays Prospect Slugging Way to Intriguing Trade Chip at Deadline
The question remains — will the Toronto Blue Jays be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline at the end of July.
Toronto won’t know that for at least another month. For now, after beating the Philadelphia Phillies, 2-1, on Wednesday, the Blue Jays are 32-29.
If the Blue Jays end up as buyers at the trade deadline, they will likely have to address multiple needs, and that means trading multiple players to achieve those goals.
That doesn’t always mean trading Major League talent. Sometimes, it means trading minor league prospects.
Toronto is unlikely to want to part with top prospects like shortstop Arjun Nimmala and pitcher Trey Yesavage, who are tearing things up at High-A Vancouver.
But, recently, a power hitting outfielder that doesn’t have a Top 30 prospect profile has slugged his way into view as the trade deadline gets closer. He’s the kind of player that could be a throw-in for a bigger deal.
Who is Blue Jays Prospect Will Robertson?
Robertson is a long-time farmhand. The 27-year-old outfielder was Toronto’s fourth-round pick in the 2019 MLB draft out of Creighton. His move up the ladder in the organization has been a slow burn, including a break in 2020 due to COVID-19’s shutdown of minor league baseball.
In his second full year at Triple-A Buffalo, the left-handed hitting left fielder is experiencing a power surge, one that might make him trade bait come July.
In 47 games with Buffalo, he’s slashed .293/.412/.564 with 10 home runs and 31 RBI. His OPS is .976, which is more than 100 points over his career best of .811 in 2023 at Double-A New Hampshire.
On Tuesday, he delivered a monster game for the Bisons, as he hit three home runs, added a double and drove in five runs. Last month, he hit a home run in four straight games.
He’s putting together his best season at a time when talent evaluators around baseball are scouring the minors looking for potential trade targets, players that will make deals happen for players with higher profiles.
He may not be a one-hit wonder, either. He’s hit at least 19 home runs in each of his last two seasons and is on his way to a career best.
Robertson is putting on a show at the perfect time — if the Blue Jays need an additional piece to make a deal happen.