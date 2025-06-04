Could Blue Jays Move Longtime Star Bo Bichette at MLB Trade Deadline?
The Toronto Blue Jays are right in the thick of the American League playoff race.
With a 31-29 record, the Jays sit just a game and a half behind the Seattle Mariners for the last AL wild card spot, and they're jockeying with the Tampa Bay Rays and Kansas City Royals to get there.
Whether they make the postseason or not, 2025 is a campaign that will live on for a long time in the memories of the fans.
It will always be the year Toronto got Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to sign a long-term contract extension, snapping a long and frustrating drought of not being able to convince the sport's biggest stars to spend their primes in Ontario.
It also is very likely the last time shortstop Bo Bichette will don the organization's uniform. As Bichette was one of the top prospects in the sport and came up with Guerrero Jr. at a time where building a World Series-caliber core seemed possible.
The big question here is whether the Jays will trade Bichette at the deadline or hold on to him for one last push, likely losing him for nothing but a compensatory pick in free agency.
Will the Toronto Blue Jays Hold, Buy or Sell at the Trade Deadline?
As the calendar turns to June, we're officially less than two months away from the trade deadline, and as such, it's time for general managers and chief executives to take stock of their organizations and come up with a plan that best sets them up for short-term contention or long-term success.
ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan shared his first thoughts for all 30 teams, and he placed the Blue Jays in a category of teams who could go a number of directions.
"The Blue Jays could simply wind up in the hold category," Passan noted. "They didn't give Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a $500 million contract extension to dump players at the deadline. But if they do pivot toward unloading, they're teeming with players who could bring back the sort of talent suited to surround Guerrero in the next incarnation of his career."
Among those players, he was quick to note that Bichette is the best asset Ross Atkins has at his disposal if he opts to sell.
"Bichette is the headliner," Passan added. "While few contenders need a shortstop, he could shift to second and fill the need for a number of teams."
The shortstop is coming off of a monstrously strong month of May, and he could either key a hot streak that takes him off the market or play his way into a massive offer coming Toronto's way.
The Blue Jays have a reasonably strong farm system with some impressive prospects performing quite well, but setting up Guerrero Jr. to win a World Series during this extension has got to be the top priority.