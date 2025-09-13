Blue Jays Slugger Proving Why He Should Not Have Been All-Star Snub
The Toronto Blue Jays are sitting in first place in the American League East division and are slowly inching towards being the top seed in the American League. There are plenty of players on the team who have contributed to the success this season. However, there is one player who has not gotten nearly as much recognition.
George Springer is coming off one of the worst performances in his 12-year career. In 2024, Springer slashed .220/.303/.371 with just 19 home runs and a career worst 1.1 bWAR. The Blue Jays were not great as a team, so Springer's subpar season got lost in the mix a little bit. Still, he is a player who has to play well if Toronto is going to be a good team.
The 35-year-old has more than bounced back this season. Heading into Saturday's game, the outfielder owns a slash line of .297/.393/.542 with 28 home runs, 73 RBI and a 3.9 bWAR. His home run total is the most he has hit in a season since 2019 when he launched 39 for the Houston Astros.
With his performance this year, it would make sense that he would have been selected to the All-Star game. But that was not the case. He was left off the Midsummer Classic roster despite having a career year. In fact, Springer has played so well, MLB.com has named him to the end of the year non-All-Star All-Star team.
Springer Has Been The Best Hitter For The Blue Jays
As mentioned, Springer is having one of the best seasons of his career. The veteran is leading the Blue Jays in home runs, runs scored and OPS, while ranking third in RBI and second in WAR. Leading his team in these categories becomes more impressive when considering Springer's injury and who his teammates are; Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette.
One reason for his success is his ability to make hard contact consistently. His strikeout rate is a low 18.5%, so he is making plenty of contact. The former first-round pick is also in the 93rd percentile in barrel percentage and 71st percentile in hard-hit percentage. Both of those metrics are the best in his entire career.
The right-handed batter has been locked in all year, but Toronto needs to keep the foot on the gas pedal. Their lead in the AL East is slim and they still have 11 divisional games left this season after Saturday's tilt with the Baltimore Orioles.
If the Blue Jays are going to keep their top spot in the American League, they will need Springer to stay hot in September. The good news is he is showing no signs of slowing down.