Blue Jays Slugger Reveals What's Fueled His Second Year Breakout at the Plate
One of the biggest surprises for the Toronto Blue Jays so far this season has been the emergence of second year slugger Addison Barger.
The 25-year-old outfielder/third baseman made his big league debut in the second half of 2024, putting up a .197 batting average and .601 OPS across the 62 games he appeared in for the Jays last season.
Even for a rookie, these numbers did little to inspire much enthusiasm for, but Barger has surprisingly become one of Toronto's most reliable hitters over the first half of the 2025 season.
More News: Former Blue Jays, Current Mets Reliever Wants To Go by Hilarious Nickname
As of this writing, he's posted a .264/.328/.489 slash line while slugging eight homers and racking up 24 RBIs across 178 at bats.
Second year jumps are often viewed as a litmus for whether or not a player has longterm viability at the MLB level, and Barger has certainly taking that next step.
The Score's Tom Ruminski recently sat down with Barger to discuss the success he's found at the dish in 2025, and what's led to his jump in production.
"I think a lot of it is just kind of going back to swinging how I have for my whole life," Barger said when asked what adjustments he made this season. "Going back to my natural movement pattern, just getting comfortable and being confident at the big-league level more so than any big adjustments I've made."
More News: Toronto Blue Jays Release Reliever After Forgettable Major League Stint
For guys making the jump to the big league level, finding success can just about going back to basics which is what Barger has done. He's also learned to not take things to seriously, and to just allow himself to relax.
"Just going back to confidence and being comfortable in the big leagues," Barger said. "Last year was tough. It was hard for me to get acclimated, and it took time. I think (the key) is just not taking it so seriously. Just realize it's the same baseball game as in the minors and even before that - it's just more of a mentality. Not putting too much pressure on yourself, not taking it too seriously - just being yourself."
It's clear that Barger has found the key to success at the plate, and that has in turn been a massive boost for the Blue Jays as they attempt to chase down an AL East title.
More News: Former Blue Jays Left-Handed Reliever Lands Big League Deal With Mets
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.