Blue Jays Smartly Add More Depth to Minor League System for Stretch Run of Season
The Toronto Blue Jays added some much-needed depth to their roster over the weekend when they claimed veteran utilityman Isiah Kiner-Falefa off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates.
It is a reunion between the team and player, who signed a two-year deal in free agency ahead of he 2024 campaign before being traded to the Pirates. Because he was claimed on Aug. 31, he is eligible for the postseason roster, being a part of the organization prior to Sept. 1. It was a shrewd move by the franchise bringing in a player they know well who can fill in virtually everywhere around the diamond.
The Blue Jays added more depth to their organization, as shared by Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors. Infielder Buddy Kennedy was brought back to the organization after a short stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers. They also signed catcher Rene Pinto. However, it is unclear at this point exactly when the signings occurred and their playoff eligibility is unknown. If Sept. 1 is when both signed, they are not playoff eligible.
Blue Jays Add Important Depth for Stretch Run of Season
Kennedy was originally signed to a minor league deal by Toronto in July following his departure from the Philadelphia Phillies. When Andres Gimenez went on the injured list and the team needed an infielder, it was Kenndy who was called up to the Big Leagues. He stayed with the club for a week, being designated for assignment once Gimenez was healthy enough to return.
The Dodgers claimed him off waivers at that point since they were in need of some infield help with Kike Hernandez injured. Kennedy remained with the team for 10 days before Hernandez was activated. He cleared outright waivers, opted to become a free agent and returned to the Blue Jays.
His performance has been much better in the minor leagues than Major Leagues in his career. Predominantly a third baseman, he can fill in all around the infield in a pinch. Pinto has spent a lot of time in the minor leagues as well, where he has been a solid producer.
He is now the only catcher other than Alejandro Kirk and Tyler Heineman who has Major League experience on the 40-man roster. Pinto has 82 games of MLB experience, taking 237 plate appearances with the Tampa Bay Rays from 2022 through 2024. The power he has shown in the minors with 57 home runs translated to the Big Leagues, where he has an above-average 4.2% home run rate.