Blue Jays Star George Springer Surpassed Notable Franchise Record This Season
The Toronto Blue Jays are heading to the MLB postseason once again on the back of some outstanding individual performances across their roster throughout the year. One of the most impressive showings has come from an unexpected source, as recently-turned 36-year-old outfielder George Springer showcased just how much value he can provide to a competitive team.
After two years with only 2.0 bWAR or less, Springer found his footing again, accruing 4.6 bWAR while slashing .309/.399/.560 on the season across 140 games. 106 total runs on the year is where he provided the most value, though, which is the largest single-season total he has put together since 2017 with the Houston Astros when he received a Silver Slugger Award and a few MVP votes as well.
Beyond that, he recently was able to pick up a franchise record as the regular season was nearing its end. While not exactly one that is going to be highly regarded for a long time coming, it is an impressive record to break nonetheless, and showcases just how much he has turned things around in 2025.
What Franchise Record Was Springer Able to Pick Up Late This Year?
Against the Boston Red Sox in a 6-1 victory on Sept. 25, Springer hit home run No. 31 on the year, which was what set this specific franchise record. He surpassed Joe Carter for the most single-season home runs in franchise history for a player who is 35 or older.
Carter put up 30 in the 1996 season at 36 years old, and now Springer, in the season where he turned 36, was able to blast 31 of his own and showcase just how productive he can be in the right environment.
This will end up being the third-most home runs Springer has hit in a single season, behind only his 2019 and 2017 campaigns, when he had 39 and 34, respectively. Both of those years, he was with the Astros, and they went to the World Series, winning one and taking the other to a game seven against the Washington Nationals.
It will be intriguing to see if this level of success can be carried over to the postseason for Springer, as doing so would certainly help their case for a deep run in October. Having production from a veteran presence who has been to these levels before and has accomplished deep runs before is a positive since many of the core players are on the younger side.