Blue Jays Star Needs to Do One Thing to Secure Massive New Contract
After a huge series win against the San Diego Padres at home, the Toronto Blue Jays have found some nice momentum.
It has been a very up-and-down season for the Blue Jays, who have been mostly around the .500 mark this year.
However, winning a series against one of the best teams in the National League is a quick way to gain confidence and inspire a bit of a run.
Due to the American League being so wide open, Toronto has the potential to be a contender. On paper, there are a lot of things to like about the team, but it has shockingly been the lineup that has held them back a bit.
With a couple of notable free agents at the end of the campaign, some important decisions will have to be made in terms of whether to buy or sell at the deadline. Even though they recently signed their star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a massive long-term contract, they have another key player from the core set to hit free agency this winter.
How Much Is Bo Bichette Worth?
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about the potential contract that Blue Jays star Bo Bichette might be looking to get this coming winter.
“He’ll need to pick it up some and get back to his 2021-23 form if he wants to get paid at that value, which is probably close to the six-year, $171 million offer that Bregman received from the Tigers last offseason.”
After a few great seasons in a row for the talented shortstop, Bichette had a horrible year in 2024. While injuries certainly played a part, he slashed just .225/.277/.322 with four home runs and 31 RBI in 80 games.
Considering he was able to record at least 20 home runs the three years prior, it was a significant drop-off in production for the young slugger.
So far in 2025, he has performed much better. He has slashed 289/.335/.417 with four home runs and 25 RBI, but the slugging numbers still aren’t quite there.
With free agency looming at the end of the campaign for the two-time All-Star, his value is very challenging to figure out. While he might have been seeking a deal similar to what Alex Bregman was offered by the Detroit Tigers, that might be unlikely at this point.
Even though it has been a better season, he still isn’t quite performing like he did when he was an All-Star.
While there is still time to put up some numbers for the rest of the year, a massive deal for Bichette would be risky for either the Blue Jays or another team on the open market as of now.