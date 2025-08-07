Blue Jays Star Shortstop Bo Bichette Leads MLB in this Key Stat
With the calendar now firmly switched over to August and Fall quickly approaching, the Toronto Blue Jays have remained one of the best teams in all of baseball.
Much of this success has been driven by the continuing dominance of their elite lineup, which remains one of, if not the best, offensive units in the game.
This dominance was perfectly illustrated over the past few days, as the Jays set a new franchise record out in Colorado against the lowly Rockies by scoring an absurd 45 combined runs across the three games they played against their NL West foes.
More News: Blue Jays Manager Shares Thoughts on Run Differential Discussion Surrounding Team
There's no questioning how electric Toronto is at the plate, and a massive piece of that puzzle has been the phenomenal year their star shortstop, Bo Bichette, has been having with the bat in his hands.
After a disappointing showing in 2024, Bichette has once again recaptured his elite form at the dish this season, currently boasting a .301/.340/.475 slash line to go along with 16 homers and 78 RBIs.
The two-time AL All-Star selection has also been the most prolific hitter in all of MLB in terms of total hits, leading all qualified hitters in the traditional statistic with 145 total knocks as of this writing.
More News: Injured Blue Jays Slugger George Springer Could Return to Lineup Soon
Bichette has been so dominant in this key area that no other hitter in the MLB currently sits within 10 hits of the Toronto middle-infielder.
The next closest guy on the list behind him is San Diego Padres' star third baseman Manny Machado, who currently has 133 total hits this year.
The next closest American League hitter in this regard would be reigning league MVP and New York Yankees megastar Aaron Judge, who currently boasts 130 total knocks.
On top of his elite production at the plate, Bichette has also remained one of the premier defensive shortstops in all of baseball, making him one of the most well-rounded and impactful overall players in the game.
This return to form couldn't have come at a better time for Bichette either, as he is currently in the last year of his current deal with the Blue Jays, and is set to become an unrestricted free agent this winter.
More News: Blue Jays Skipper Gives Encouraging Update on Injured Slugger Anthony Santander
Bichette was always likely to receive a massive payday from either Toronto or whoever else potentially outbids them, but this type of campaign has raised that already sky-high figure even higher.
If he ends up leading the Jays to their first World Series title in over 30 years, then there really is no telling just how high that number ends up being when things are all said and done.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.