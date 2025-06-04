Blue Jays Star Slugger Predicted To Be Selected for Fifth All-Star Team
The Toronto Blue Jays might finally be building momentum heading into the summer months with the team getting a couple of games over the .500 mark.
As the Blue Jays try to prove that they can be a contender this season, they are still very much facing some uncertainty in the coming months.
While the team has been playing a bit better of late, whether or not they are a legitimate contender in the American League has yet to be seen. While winning the AL East might be a bit far-fetched because of the early success of the New York Yankees, Toronto could contend for a Wild Card spot.
One of the reasons for the team starting to perform better is their star getting into a groove after a bit of a slow start for his standards.
Will Blue Jays Star Make All-Star Team?
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) recently predicted that Blue Jays star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be the starting first baseman for the AL in the All-Star Game this summer.
“The $500 million man has not been the best offensive first baseman in the AL, but he has played above-average defense and posted a .389 on-base percentage and a .821 OPS. He’s the lone Blue Jays representative on this team.”
Coming into the year, there was a lot of attention surrounding the future of Guerrero with Toronto. As a multiple-time All-Star and one of the best young players in the game, the Blue Jays wanted to keep him in Toronto long-term.
Despite contract talks falling through at Guerrero’s self-imposed deadline, a deal ended up getting completed early on in the campaign.
However, the slugger might have been impacted by the contract negotiations and the new deal early on. Despite a lot of success in the past, he got off to a slow start, resulting in the offense overall struggling for the Blue Jays.
Fortunately, he has been climbing out of the sluggish start of late. So far in 2025, he has slashed .279/.389/.432 with eight home runs and 28 RBI. A good amount of that damage came in May, with the slugger slashing .291/.413/.456.
Guerrero might not have the best stats at the position, but making the All-Star team seems like a lock for the young slugger.
He is one of the brightest stars in the game, and with his season being good enough so far and some momentum going forward, starting for the AL makes a lot of sense.
If the talented slugger makes the team, it will be his fifth All-Star appearance at just 26 years old, proving that he was well worth the massive new contract he received.