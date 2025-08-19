Blue Jays Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Looks To Have Avoided Serious Injury
The Toronto Blue Jays and their fanbase collectively held their breath on Monday night when first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had to exit the game with a hamstring ailment.
As a precaution, the All-Star was set to undergo an MRI on Monday night to see the extent of the injury and judge the severity. While optimism was high, no one knew for sure what was being dealt with. As if losing to the Pittsburgh Pirates, 5-2, wasn’t bad enough, there was a chance their slugger was going to be sidelined.
Luckily, if Guerrero is going to miss any time, it doesn’t sound like it will be too long that he is out of the lineup. As shared by Keegan Matheson of MLB.com he is dealing with some inflammation in his left hamstring. For now, he is considered day-to-day.
That is about as good of news as the Blue Jays could have hoped for. Matheson relayed how much relief it sounded like manager John Schneider had when the diagnosis was revealed. Guerrero will likely receive a few days off, with the schedule being in Toronto’s favor.
They play against the Pirates for two more games on Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon. An off day follows on Thursday ahead of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. Following another three-game set, that one against the Minnesota Twins, the Blue Jays will have another off day on Aug. 28 before facing the Milwaukee Brewers, who currently own the best record in baseball.
Blue Jays Receive Good News on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
A few days without Guerrero in the lineup is something Toronto should be able to handle, especially with their soft upcoming schedule. Giving him rest during the upcoming stretch, which is eight consecutive against teams under the .500 mark, should be an attainable goal for Schneider if need be. The goal right now should be making sure he is as healthy as possible before returning to the field.
There is no incentive to rush him back and potentially risk further injury. While the Blue Jays don’t want to take their foot off the gas, they can afford to give him some time to recover. They aren’t worried about winning games at the end of August. Their focus is on making a deep run in October during the playoffs.
Achieving that goal is much easier to attain if Guerrero is in the middle of their lineup knocking in runs. The timing of this injury is a poor one from that stance because he has been performing so well. When he is heated up, just as he has been the last few weeks, there aren’t many more intimidating players in baseball at the plate.