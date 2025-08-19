Blue Jays Have Deployed MLB's Best Offense During Stretch Run of Season
The best-kept secret in the MLB is starting to be talked about more. The Toronto Blue Jays, 18-12 in their last 30 games, have become a juggernaut, not just in the American League, but throughout the entire MLB.
As the rest of the league has been put on notice, the Blue Jays have kept marching on, putting up incredible numbers at the plate, especially in the the last 30 days. It's been impressive stretch for Canada's team, ranking first in multiple offensive categories.
Their performance on offense, combined with the pitching staff posting numbers in the top 10 across the board during the same stretch, has led them to a commanding five-game lead in the AL East.
Over the last 30 days, Toronto ranks first in the MLB in OPS, batting average, home runs, RBIs, hits, on-base percentage and slugging percentage. Led by their young star and face of the franchise, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., paired with the red-hot play of Alejandro Kirk, the Blue Jays have hit themselves to their sustained success.
Since the All-Star break, Guerrero has a .362/.435.690 slash line to go along with nine home runs. Kirk, over the 30-game span where Toronto found that success, slashed .255/.345/.357 with 25 hits, 14 RBIs, 10 runs scored and two longballs.
With the addition of George Springer returning after his injured list stint, the already lethal offense for the Blue Jays will only improve after he finds his rhythm and becomes an important part of this lineup once again.
Best Season Of The Century?
The offense isn't the only part of the team finding its groove as of late. Toronto's pitching staff has started to find success in the same time span, ranking in the top-10 in shutouts, saves, total strikeouts and ERA. While ranking 22nd in the league in opponents' runs per game with 4.50, the main issue has been the long ball. They surrender 1.36 per game, good for 27th in the MLB.
Figuring out their approach lately, the Blue Jays are approaching a win total their fans haven't seen since the turn of the century: more than 92 wins. With 36 contests left in the season, and only 20 victories needed to surpass that mark, they might get the 95-plus mark based on their current trend.
But their success right now, whatever their final record ends up being, means nothing if they walk away from the playoffs empty-handed. However, with an offense like this, the Blue Jays must feel confident about their chances.