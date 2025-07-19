Blue Jays Surging into Playoff Contention with Best AL Record Since Late May
On May 25 the Toronto Blue Jays had just been swept by the Tampa Bay Rays which included a 13-0 shutout.
Their season was looking grim and the idea of a postseason play sure wasn't on anybody's minds as they were 25-27.
Since that point they have had a incredible turnaround. There are two teams since May 25 that have won more than 30 games — Toronto and the Milwaukee Brewers.
The records were pointed out by MLB Network's Jon Morosi.
The Brewers have the best record since that point as they have been an impressive 32-12. The Blue Jays are one win behind at 31-15 and sit at the top of the American League East.
After their win on Friday against the San Francisco Giants in Toronto, the Blue Jays are currently on an eight-game winning streak at Rogers Centre. The Blue Jays are becoming increasingly difficult to beat on their home field.
When the Blue Jay squad is playing at home they are 33-16 overall, which is second-best in the league only behind the New York Mets who have the same number of wins, but one less loss.
Toronto's away record is where they need attention and they are navigating a lengthy injury list, but manager John Schneider seems to be navigating both of those well. As of June 1 they are 12-9 on the road which is a much better percentage than they have posted on the year.
Overall Toronto has a 56-41 record with a three game lead over the New York Yankees. They have started July an impressive 10-3 which included a sweep of the Yankees in a four-game stretch who, at the time, were atop of the East.
The Blue Jays will stay at home to finish the series against the Giants before taking on the Yankees. They will then travel to Detroit to take on the Tigers who for most of the year have been the best team in the league, but are in a sort of slump.
The second-half of the season is now in full swing and all eyes are on the postseason. If they can address their play at opposing stadiums, where their record is still under .500, the Jays can be a real contender come October.
